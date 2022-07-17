Hundreds of Quad Citians spent a warm weekend along the Mississippi River at Schwiebert Park in Rock Island, enjoying colorful drawings by some of the area’s best artists at this year’s Chalk Art Fest. Live music, food trucks and activities like face painting and a bounce house made it a good time for the entire family. Artists covered the sidewalks of Schwiebert Park with vivid colors and imaginative designs while competing for cash prizes. The free event is marking its sixth year in 2022.

If you missed the Fest, you might still be able to see the works if you drive by the park – until the next rainfall.