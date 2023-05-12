It’s going to be a busy day in LeClaire, and you’re invited to be in the middle of all the excitement!

Check out fun for everyone on Saturday, May 13, and don’t forget Mom for all the family fun, shopping and food the day has to offer.

Chalk the Walk (visitleclaire.com)

Tour de LeClaire – Big Wheel Races – 9:00-11:00 a.m. on the Levee:

Join the River Valley Optimist Club for the annual Tour de LeClaire with Big Wheel races for children 3-6 years old. Five lucky racers will take home a Big Wheel, and every participant will get a medal! Participation is free, and kids should sign up prior to the 9:00 a.m. start time for the races.

May Market Day – Check out the sidewalk, porch and deck sales in downtown LeClaire:

Aunt Hattie’s – snack on a brownie and shop the sidewalk sales

Bamboo Baby Boutique – “deck” sales.

Bela – “deck” sales with half off.

Buffalo Bill Museum – Beautiful Cody Stone jewelry for sale.

Cody Road Trading Post

Grasshoppers

Mississippi Cottage Antiques – 20% off items on the porch sale.

Nest Modern Goods – free treats and permanent bracelet specials plus sidewalk sale.

Of Heaven and Earth – sidewalk sale with half off.

The Potter’s House – great sale on teapots.

Razzleberries

Rising Tide Boutique – sidewalk sale with 40% off rack.

Shameless Chocoholic

What BBQ

Chalk the Walks at the following locations:

Aunt Hatties

Bamboo Baby Boutique

Bela

Buffalo Bill Museum

Cody Road Coffee

Cody Road Trading Post

Grasshoppers

LeClaire Information Center

Navigate Realty

Of Heaven and Earth

The Potter’s House

Razzleberries

Rising Tide Boutique

The Shameless Chocoholic

What BBQ

Live Music:

2:00-5:00 p.m. – Rob Dahms at Dirty Water Music

7:00-10:00 p.m. – Mo Carter at Green Tree Brewery

Check out all the fun Saturday, May 13 in LeClaire! For more information, click here.

