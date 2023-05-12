It’s going to be a busy day in LeClaire, and you’re invited to be in the middle of all the excitement!
Check out fun for everyone on Saturday, May 13, and don’t forget Mom for all the family fun, shopping and food the day has to offer.
Tour de LeClaire – Big Wheel Races – 9:00-11:00 a.m. on the Levee:
Join the River Valley Optimist Club for the annual Tour de LeClaire with Big Wheel races for children 3-6 years old. Five lucky racers will take home a Big Wheel, and every participant will get a medal! Participation is free, and kids should sign up prior to the 9:00 a.m. start time for the races.
May Market Day – Check out the sidewalk, porch and deck sales in downtown LeClaire:
- Aunt Hattie’s – snack on a brownie and shop the sidewalk sales
- Bamboo Baby Boutique – “deck” sales.
- Bela – “deck” sales with half off.
- Buffalo Bill Museum – Beautiful Cody Stone jewelry for sale.
- Cody Road Trading Post
- Grasshoppers
- Mississippi Cottage Antiques – 20% off items on the porch sale.
- Nest Modern Goods – free treats and permanent bracelet specials plus sidewalk sale.
- Of Heaven and Earth – sidewalk sale with half off.
- The Potter’s House – great sale on teapots.
- Razzleberries
- Rising Tide Boutique – sidewalk sale with 40% off rack.
- Shameless Chocoholic
- What BBQ
Chalk the Walks at the following locations:
- Aunt Hatties
- Bamboo Baby Boutique
- Bela
- Buffalo Bill Museum
- Cody Road Coffee
- Cody Road Trading Post
- Grasshoppers
- LeClaire Information Center
- Navigate Realty
- Of Heaven and Earth
- The Potter’s House
- Razzleberries
- Rising Tide Boutique
- The Shameless Chocoholic
- What BBQ
Live Music:
- 2:00-5:00 p.m. – Rob Dahms at Dirty Water Music
- 7:00-10:00 p.m. – Mo Carter at Green Tree Brewery
Check out all the fun Saturday, May 13 in LeClaire! For more information, click here.