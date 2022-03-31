The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced two grant opportunities through its tourism department, Visit Muscatine.

“The success from last year’s grants made the decision to do it again in 2022 very easy,” GMCCI’s Director of Strategic Initiatives Jodi Hansen said in a news release.

“Last year we helped fund eight events, seven of which were brand new for Muscatine. We are excited to help get new and innovative events in Muscatine and to help showcase existing ones. Our intent is to encourage events that will help bring visitors to Muscatine to increase local economic impact,” Hansen said.

GMCCI seeks applications for:

Event Marketing Tourism Grant: Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GMCCI) is offering grants up to $1,000 to be used to attract or promote an event, sporting competition, or attraction that will bring visitors to Muscatine, thereby increasing overnight stays in area hotels and/or tourism spending.

Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GMCCI) is offering grants up to $1,000 to be used to attract or promote an event, sporting competition, or attraction that will bring visitors to Muscatine, thereby increasing overnight stays in area hotels and/or tourism spending. Community Grant: Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GMCCI) is introducing grants up to $5,000 for event services companies and or organizations to produce 2022 events geared to attract visitors (minimum projected attendance is 1,000-plus visitors.)

Applicants are sought in performing and visual arts events; food wine and beer festivals; cultural events and recreation events.

To apply and for more information, visit here and here.