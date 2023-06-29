The Quad Cities Chamber is launching a new program to help create the next generation of service-minded QC leaders called Generation Next. Designed for young to mid-career professionals, Generation Next will be the premier resource to help individuals become involved in the Quad Cities community through board and committee service, a news release says.

Generation Next will equip professionals with the tools they need to be more engaged in the community while offering the chance to network with organizations that seek professionally savvy individuals to serve on their boards and committees. With their new skills and insights, participants will be prepared for the next step in achieving their goals of creating positive change in the community.

“The Quad Cities of the future will be built through the guidance of great leaders, and Generation Next is committed to discovering those individuals,” said Dr. LaDrina Wilson, CEO, Quad Cities Chamber. “We’ve listened to business leaders in the community, and we’ve developed a mechanism to quickly get talent ready to lead not only in their sector but also in the advancement of regional priorities through community service and civic engagement.”

Through workshops, panel discussions, networking opportunities and more, Generation Next will empower rising professionals to become active leaders in the Quad Cities community, while deepening their understanding of what makes the Quad Cities so unique.

Meeting once a month for four months, participants will gain an understanding of community service, board governance, roles of elected officials and the significance of volunteerism as it relates to career ascension.

Generation Next is where you’ll:

Gain knowledge on how you can make a difference in the QC

Become “service-ready” individuals deeply connected to the community

Have a refined understanding of the role and impact of elected officials in the region

Will be able to understand how to run for elected office and be an informed voter

Each cohort will be limited to 40 individuals. The cost of the program is $149 for Chamber members, and $199 for non-members. There are limited scholarships available.

Applications are now being accepted on the Chamber’s website. The deadline to apply is July 31.

First cohort events:

The first cohort will meet from 1-5 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

Aug. 23 | Community Engagement

Sept. 27 | Local Government

Oct. 25 | Board Service

Nov. 15 | Get Involved

About Quad Cities Chamber

The Quad Cities Chamber facilitates business growth to help create a prosperous regional economy where all can thrive. Its work is focused in three strategic areas: business and economic growth; workforce and talent development; and quality of place. For more information, visit here.