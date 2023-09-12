The Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce has a new Executive Director.

Sam Smith has been named the Executive Director by the organization’s Board of Directors. He took the role of Interim Director in May 2023, while the Board of Directors began a search for a permanent successor.

(Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce)

“Smith emerged as the front runner among the 19 applicants for the permanent position,” said Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Eric Epps. “There were many great applicants for the position that we were grateful to receive, but Sam’s prior experience with our organization, her outstanding performance as Interim Director, and her community dedication made her the clear choice. We are very proud that Sam will be serving our members, and community, as our Executive Director.”

“There is nowhere I would rather be, than right here serving my hometown,” Smith said. “I am eager to accept the permanent position and lead the Rock Falls Chamber in our mission of focusing on growth, connections and our community. The fun charismatic events the community knows and loves will continue to bring family excitement to Rock Falls; events such as Summer Splash, Biz Boo! Trick or Treat and our magical Hometown Holidays,” she said. “We will also be dedicated to opening up more business development workshops and connection opportunities. We are here for our local businesses and ensuring they stay with us for years to come. The future is bright in Rock Falls, and the Rock Falls Chamber is here to light the way.”

Smith has served as the organization’s Program Coordinator for the last four years. She lives in Rock Falls and serves on the Board of Directors for Sauk Valley Leadership Program, Rock Falls Tourism and NWTF Sterling/Rock Falls Chapter.

The Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting applications for a part-time coordinator. Interested applicants should send their resume to Sam Smith at sam@rockfallschamber.com.