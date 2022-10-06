The Quad Cities Chamber is accepting applications for its second cohort of Leadership QC, a program that builds skills and drive within professionals who seek to play a larger role in the success of our region.

The program, launched in January 2022, was created by the Chamber to cultivate a generation of leaders that are connected and inspired to make the Quad Cities region a community all citizens are proud to call home.

The nine-month program enhances leadership skills and focuses on corporate social responsibility, providing a blueprint for how the members can work collaboratively to address social issues facing our community, and therefore, businesses. It orients QC professionals who already are leaders in business, government and nonprofit organizations to challenges facing our region. They will work together across organizations/corporations to create innovative approaches to solution-finding and support.

Meeting once a month, the members will hear from nonprofit and community leaders, participate in guided discussions and identify pathways to build solutions. They will gain a broader perspective, collaborative approach and deeper commitment to the role they can play in building a prosperous regional economy where all can thrive.

Mark Holloway, chamber vice president of talent & inclusion, said Leadership QC is rooted in these core values: regionalism, leadership in action, dedication, inclusion and belongingness, responsibility and collaboration “We seek leaders who envision what our region can be and feel called to action on a greater scale,” he said. “These are the leaders who will move the Quad Cities into the future.”

Leadership QC is facilitated by Iman Consulting. The 2022 Leadership QC cohort ended its last session Thursday, Sept. 22.

Leadership QC applications are available here. Participation is limited to 25 individuals. Deadline to apply is Nov. 30.