The Quad Cities Chamber will announce the recipients of two awards during their Annual Meeting on Thursday, Aug. 10, a news release says. During the event, one business will be recognized as the Business of the Year and one leader will be honored as the Regional Champion of Change.

Business of the Year

All Chamber members are encouraged to apply for the Business of the Year award. To apply, businesses should share some information about their company, its growth, community involvement and response to challenges.

The application is available on the Chamber website.

Regional Champion of Change

The all-new Regional Champion of Change award will be given to a community leader who has led, initiated or acted in a manner that supports the advancement of the Quad Cities region’s six county area. This individual has invested in regional thinking, speaking and acting that advances the region’s bi-state prosperity and unity along any of the following lines:

Business and economic growth

Development

Job creation

Local government alignment

Bi-state infrastructure and livability

Riverfront advancement

Or other aspects of regionalism that bolster the vibrancy, livability and economic viability of the QC

Nominations can be made for the 2023 Regional Champion of Change at the Chamber website.

The application deadline for both awards is July 21.

About Quad Cities Chamber

The Quad Cities Chamber facilitates business growth to help create a prosperous regional economy where all can thrive. Its work is focused in three strategic areas: business and economic growth; workforce and talent development; and quality of place.