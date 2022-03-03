Because of rising COVID-19 cases, the Rock Falls Chamber moved its February in-person annual meeting and dinner to a virtual event.

The Rock Falls Chamber will present its Shoulder to the Wheel Volunteer Awards, Professional Service Awards, and Meritorious Service Awards at noon March 11 on Facebook live. President/CEO Bethany Bland will also share an update on behalf of the Rock Falls Chamber.

Shoulder to the Wheel Awards are given annually to an individual, organization, and youth who have shown an outstanding level of volunteerism or service to Rock Falls. The Professional Service Award is given to an individual whose career has made a lasting impact on Rock Falls.

The Meritorious Service Award is given to an individual in recognition of lifetime of service, volunteerism, and leadership in Rock Falls. This award is not always given every year and reflects a significant impact on the community. Nominations were submitted in January. The Shoulder to the Wheel Committee, whose members are past award winners, reviews nominations, selects recipients, and presents awards.

Viewers can join the live event on the Rock Falls Chamber’s facebook page or watch after it premiers on YouTube. A link to the YouTube video will be provided on the Rock Fall’s Chamber’s website.