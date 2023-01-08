To honor extraordinary leaders and mentors in the QC, YWCA Quad Cities and the Yes She Can Series will host the second annual Champions of Change Awards Luncheon on Feb. 23, 2023. This award program was created to celebrate those who are intentionally mentoring and empowering women in the community.

Champions of Change are individuals who are willing to step up, listen, learn, work together, and lead with action, a news release says.

The mission at YWCA Quad Cities is simple: Empowering women and eliminating racism, the release says. Every year, YWCA Quad Cities hosts the Race Against Racism, which highlights individuals who are working tirelessly in taking a stand against racism in the QC community. Deanna Woodall, vice president of development of growth says, “We are excited to focus on the other piece of mission by honoring individuals who are empowering women.”

Community leaders and members are encouraged to submit nominations, which a simple and fast process. Click here to submit a nomination for a female Champion of Change and click here to submit a nomination for a male Champion of Change.These are people who:

· demonstrates an unwavering passion and commitment to the QC community

· serves as a role model making a difference in the lives of others, specifically women in leadership through exhibiting an exceptional commitment to their success

· have made significant contributions that have inspired women to succeed in their professional and/or personal life

· utilize his/her influence, talents and abilities to enhance gender diversity

· have made the QC a better place to live, work, and play

All nominees will go through a selection process, with the top three male and female finalists chosen by a hand-selected committee of community leaders. Those finalists will be tasked with writing and submitting an essay as to why empowering women is so important; said essay will be used in the final selection process. The Champions of Change will be announced at an awards luncheon scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at the Waterfront Convention Center, Bettendorf. Tickets can be purchased here. Individual tickets and tables of eight are available.