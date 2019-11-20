Change for Change: Making every penny counts

Every penny counts – the saying cannot be any truer for the Quad Cities non-profit, Humility Homes and Services.

Taking inspiration from a couple who donated three jars of coins to the organization and donated a total of $386, the non-profit organized the first ever “Change for Change” campaign, a fundraiser that collected change in donations.

“What appears to be only change can really make a big difference in the lives of so many. We immediately thought this is a great opportunity for the whole community to support the United Way campaign,” said Humility Homes and Services Executive Director Ashley Velez.

The money raised will go towards the United Way of the Quad Cities.

The organization also served donuts and soup to the donors.

Other known faces of the community also came forward to show their support- Mayor Elect Mike Matson; Tom Jones from Tommy’s Cafe donated donuts for the donors; QC Storm mascot handed out hockey tickets; Quad City River Bandits also showed their support by handing out free tickets to their opening game to the donors; Mayor Frank Klipsch.

In case you missed the fundraiser, you can still drop your change at Humility Homes & Services.