Change in command ceremony takes place at Rock Island Arsenal

A change in command took place at the Rock Island Arsenal today as Lieutenant General Antonio Aguto Jr. became the 40th Commanding General of First Army.

Gen. Aguto Jr. took over for the outgoing Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Thomas James Jr., who had held the position since October 2018. Gen. Aguto said that it was an absolute honor to become the newest Commander, especially since he considers Gen. James Jr. to be a good friend and mentor.

“I’ve seen you as a commander, I’ve learned from you, I’ve been deeply influenced by the way you build teams, care for people, and couldn’t be more humbled to take the reins from a passionate leader like you,” Gen. Aguto Jr. said when he assumed command from Gen. James Jr.

Gen. Aguto Jr. previously served as the Commanding General of the 3rd Infantry Division.