Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds recently signed House File 2130 into law, which legalizes the use of ATVs and UTVs on a limited number of roadways in Iowa as long as they meet certain conditions, such as drivers having a valid license and vehicles having not more than two headlamps. The law allows cities to designate roads that ATVs/UTVs can be operated on and regulate usage within their area.

This change does not affect Davenport and the use of ATVs/UTVs remains limited, according to City of Davenport Ordinance 10.68.230. There are no roads in the city that have been designated for use by these vehicles.

Davenport city ordinance only allows for the following permitted uses of ATVs/UTVs within city limits in these situations:

• On private property between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

• While being used in a properly authorized parade

• When an ATV/UTV is crossing a street pursuant at a 90-degree angle to the flow of cars/trucks using the street

• When the ATV/UTV is operated in the ditch at least five feet from the edge of the road by an abutting property owner/owner’s family member

Golf cars/carts are not a part of this bill and operating them is not permitted on any streets in Davenport, except during a properly authorized parade.

To learn more about the new law, click here. To learn more about Davenport Ordinance 10.68.230, click here.