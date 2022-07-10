Col. Todd J. Allison will relinquish command of U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Rock Island Arsenal to Col. Daniel D. Mitchell during a change of command ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14, on the lawn of historic Quarters One. Installation Management Command- Sustainment Director, Davis D. Tindoll, Jr., will officiate the event.

Allison will depart USAG RIA following two years of command, and his next assignment is in Europe, a news release says.

Incoming garrison commander Mitchell served most recently as the U.S. Army Special Operations Command’s Force Modernization Center operations chief, and is arriving to USAG RIA upon completion of the U.S. Army War College.

As garrison commander, Mitchell will be in charge of USAG RIA, providing facilities and base operations support and services to all Rock Island Arsenal tenants in the areas of law enforcement, crime prevention, security management, fire, safety, information management, facilities engineering, housing, infrastructure maintenance, and transportation. The garrison maintains telecommunications facilities and common resources, as well as community amenities and necessary services for morale, welfare, and recreation, the release says.

USGA RIA is home to more than 50 tenant organizations providing critical products and services to all of the Armed Services. It employs more than 5,000 military, civilian, and contractor personnel.