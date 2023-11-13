Expect to see more changes take shape outside the old Rock Island County Courthouse.

County Board Chair Richard Brunk says trees will be planted, and grass seed will be dropped in the coming days. Living Lands and Waters is planting the trees, and benches, news signs and lighting will come over the next few months. The long-term renovations will include sprucing up the war memorials and monuments on the courthouse square.

Concrete work and grading of the property has been going on in recent weeks to get it ready after the building was demolished.