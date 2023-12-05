The date and time of the upcoming Black Box Theatre auditions have changed.

Auditions for “Thrill Me: The Leopold and Loeb Story” will be Saturday, Dec. 9 from 1 to 2:30 p.m., at the theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline.

Auditions for “Jane Eyre: The Musical” are Sunday, Dec. 10 from 3 to 5 p.m. and will be held at City View Celebrations, 701 12th Street, Moline. Those auditioning should bring music in your key, photo, resume and rehearsal and production conflicts.

The breakdown is:

“Thrill Me: The Leopold and Loeb Story,” a musical by Stephen Dolginoff based on the lives of Nathan Leopold & Richard Loeb, the infamous “thrill killers” who took Chicago by storm in the 1920s. Music direction is by Ron May, and director is Lora Adams.

Black Box is seeking two 20-something men (Bari-Tenor), who must be comfortable with a same-sex kiss. The show will rehearse in January and be performed Feb. 9 to 24, 2024.

“Jane Eyre: The Musical” has music and lyrics by composer-lyricist Paul Gordon and a book by John Caird, based on the 1847 novel by Charlotte Brontë.

There will be doubling of roles except for Jane and Rochester. There are roles for females that look 12-15 years old. The BBT music direction is by Amy Trimble, and director is Lora Adams. “Jane Eyre” will begin rehearsal Jan. 22 and be performed March 15 to 30, 2024.

You may submit audition by a video, however it must be received by 5 p.m. on Dec. 10 at theblackboxtheatre.com.