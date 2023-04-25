You can’t use 3rd Street or 4th Street east of Iowa Street in Davenport right now due to the flood.
From 3rd, you’re forced to turn left or right at Iowa. If you want to get to the YMCA, you’re going to turn from LeClaire Street onto 4th going the wrong way. You can see the sign for two way traffic there.
Fourth is now blocked at River Drive coming into downtown.
Check river levels any time at OurQuadCities.com/riverlevels and see the top 10 floods at Locks and Dam 15 at OurQuadCities.com/flood. Get your latest forecast at OurQuadCities.com/weather.