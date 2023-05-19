The Channel Cat water taxi will host a ribbon cutting on Thursday, June 1 at 10 a.m. to celebrate the newly renovated John Deere Commons Channel Cat dock, located behind the Wyndham Hotel, 1415 River Drive, Moline.

The renovations to the John Deere Commons dock include replacement of the entire docking system to include designated areas for the Channel Cat and transient use, ADA improvements, bike and pedestrian path improvements, and real time arrival signage, according to a Quad Cities Chamber announcement.

The Channel Cat water taxi has a new docking system behind the Wyndham Hotel, 1415 River Drive, Moline (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The project was fully funded through the Federal Transit Administration Passenger Ferryboat Discretionary Grant Program.

The Channel Cat season starts on Friday, May 26, and in addition to downtown Moline, the other dock locations are at:

Riverbend Commons, 2951 River Drive, Moline.

Isle Casino Hotel, 17 th Street and Isle Parkway, Bettendorf.

Street and Isle Parkway, Bettendorf. Village of East Davenport, Lindsay Park, 2100 E. River Drive.

The water taxi fares are $8 for adults, $4 for children age 2-10 and free for kids under 2 accompanied by an adult (good for all day use). For more information, visit the Channel Cat website HERE.