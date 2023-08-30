Time is running out to take the Channel Cat Water Taxi on a weekday this season

Labor Day, Monday, September 4, is the last weekday you can catch the Channel Cat until next year. The following is the Channel Cat schedule for the upcoming Labor Day Weekend schedule:

Friday, September 1: 9:00 a.m. – 7:15 p.m. (no Isle of Casino stop due to American Countess docking)

Saturday, September 2: 9:00 a.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, September 3 – 9:00 a.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Monday, September 4 – 9:00 a.m. – 7:15 p.m.

After Labor Day, the Channel Cat Water Taxi will only run weekly on the following days and times through October 22:

Fridays: 9:00 a.m. – 6:45 p.m.

Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. – 6:45 p.m.

Sundays: 9:00 a.m. – 6:45 p.m.

Operating hours are subject to weather.

For a Channel Cat map and landing locations, click here. Tickets can be purchased upon boarding, at Centre Station or by using the Channel Cat mobile ticketing app.