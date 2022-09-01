Labor Day, Sept. 5th, is the last weekday you will be able to ride the Channel Cat Water Taxi for the season.

On Labor Day, boats will operate the weekend schedule — from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 2-10, for all-day, unlimited use on the day of purchase, according to a Thursday release. Check out the “Channel Cat” ticketing mobile app for credit card purchases.

After Labor Day, there is still time to catch a ride – but on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays only. The Channel Cat will operate on these days from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting, through October 16th, 2022.

To see the Channel Cat schedule, click HERE, or check @qcchannelcat on social media.