According to a post on its Facebook page, the Channel Cat Water Taxi‘s Isle of Capri Hotel landing will be temporarily closed.

Due to river activity associated with the demolition of the old I-74 bridge, the landing is closed through Tuesday, June 20 and is scheduled to resume regular stops on Wednesday, June 21. Passengers will still be able to utilize the Channel Cat service at the other docking locations:

RiverBend Commons, 2951 River Dr., Moline

Village of East Davenport (Lindsay Park), 2100 E. River Dr., Davenport

John Deere Commons, 1415 River Dr., Moline

For a Channel Cat schedule, click here. Tickets may be purchased on board or at Centre Station (cash only) or through the Channel Cat mobile app (credit or debit)]. For more information, click here.