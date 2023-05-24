MetroLINK announced the Channel Cat Water Taxi will begin running for service May 26 at 9:00 a.m.

Passengers using the Channel Cat service can board at the following four docking locations:

RiverBend Commons, 2951 River Dr., Moline

Isle Casino Hotel, 17th St. & Isle Pkwy., Bettendorf

Village of East Davenport (Lindsay Park), 2100 E. River Dr., Davenport

John Deere Commons, 1415 River Dr., Moline

The Channel Cat will run seven days a week beginning Friday, May 26 through Labor Day. For a Channel Cat schedule, click here. Tickets may be purchased on board or at Centre Station (cash only) or through the Channel Cat mobile app (credit or debit)]. For more information, click here or call (309-) 788-3360.