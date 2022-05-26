The Channel Cat Water Taxi season officially begins on Friday, May 27 at 9 a.m. Construction is ongoing at the John Deere Commons dock, and at this time, passengers will be unable to use this location. It is anticipated the dock will open within the next several weeks. Passengers may board at the three other Channel Cat docking locations, located at RiverBend Commons in Moline, the Isle of Capri in Bettendorf and at the Village of East Davenport.

The $2 million John Deere Commons dock replacement project is funded through a Federal Transit Administration Passenger Ferryboat Discretionary grant program. Besides dock replacement, a 40-foot-long by 10-foot-wide concrete path will be constructed from the city parking lot leading to the Great River Trail for ADA accessibility from the existing parking lot to the new ferryboat terminal. Other enhancements include security lighting and wayfinding signage.

Unlimited use all day ticket prices are $8 for adults, and $4 for children ages 2-10. Children under the age of 2 ride free with an adult ticket. Tickets may be purchased on board or at Centre Station (cash only) or through the Channel Cat mobile app (credit or debit) available in the Google Play or the App Store. The Channel Cat will run 7 days a week beginning Friday, May 27 and running through Labor Day, September 5. Hours of operations are between 11 a.m. and 7:40 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-7:15 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Learn more about the Channel Cat on Facebook here, online here, or by calling 309-788-3360.