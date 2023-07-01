The Channel Cat Water Taxi will operate Tuesday, July 4, from 9 a.m. until 7:15 p.m.

Passengers may board at four Channel Cat docking locations: John Deere Commons in Moline, RiverBend Commons in Moline, Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf, and at the Village of East Davenport.

Unlimited-use all-day ticket prices are $8 for adults, and $4 for children ages 2-10. Children under the age of 2 ride free with an adult ticket. Tickets may be purchased on board or at Centre Station (cash only) or through the Channel Cat mobile app (credit or debit).

Learn more here or call or 309-788-3360.