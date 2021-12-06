Channel your inner Santa’s helper at Elves Workshop

Christmas magic is making its way to the Muscatine Mall next weekend.

Sponsored by the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department, the annual Elves Workshop will be 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.

“Santa and his elves will be taking a break from the hustle and bustle of the North Pole and welcome all children and their parents to come out to the mall to be an elf for a day,” said the parks and recreation department in a news release. “There will be fun and games galore as the Muscatine Mall is magically transformed into the Muscatine Branch of the North Pole.”

Children will be able to visit Santa’s workshop to decorate crafts, make their very own holiday cards, participate in reindeer games and even talk to Saint Nick himself.

The event is free, and no preregistration is required.