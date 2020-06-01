Chaos overnight in Davenport: 2 homicides, 45 serious disturbance calls, shelter-in-place request Local News Posted: Jun 1, 2020 / 08:29 AM CDT / Updated: Jun 1, 2020 / 09:48 AM CDT Here’s how it all played out overnight: Davenport police said they responded to 45 serious disturbance calls, several shots fired calls, and confirmed two homicides that took place overnight into this morning.What we know now: @Local4NewsWHBF pic.twitter.com/0CHYZh3dNm— Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) June 1, 2020 Some of the damage left behind at the Northwest Bank Building in Davenport. A rock was thrown through this window, and you can see the damage left behind. We’ll be here all morning, giving you the latest with team coverage. @Local4NewsWHBF pic.twitter.com/5fiGNaOHnw— Redrick Terry (@RedrickTerryTV) June 1, 2020 We have live team coverage from the chaos in Davenport this weekend. @TheJoshAVinson was at the press conference with Davenport PD that happened around 5 this morning. He has the recap coming up. https://t.co/BMubcgprSp— Alexandria Ikomoni (@AIkomoniTV) June 1, 2020 Around 9:45 pm: Dick's Sports Goods, on Elmore Ave, window smashed with a brick. At least four businesses near the mall were also damaged.Around 11:00 pm: Police started dispersing the crowd outside NorthPark Mall.— Palak Barmaiya (@PalakBarmaiya) June 1, 2020 12:27 am: Scott County declares Civil Emergency for the Davenport area, asking residents to stay at home until further notice.— Palak Barmaiya (@PalakBarmaiya) June 1, 2020 We are moments away from the Davenport Police press conference addressing the overnight violence —officials request all residents stay in their homes and shelter in place until further notice. pic.twitter.com/NnSIrOmArm— Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) June 1, 2020 Police respond to shots fired at Davenport Walmart https://t.co/f3nIHFKGIm— Local 4 WHBF (@Local4NewsWHBF) June 1, 2020 One person sent to hospital in a shooting outside Necker’s Jewelers https://t.co/tXQSFXQwe9— Local 4 WHBF (@Local4NewsWHBF) June 1, 2020 Davenport Police issue shelter-in-place order https://t.co/NEAYrzYr27— Local 4 WHBF (@Local4NewsWHBF) June 1, 2020 Shots fired at Necker’s Jewlers on 53rd. Police say one adult male victim. Injuires are non-life threatening. Went to the hospital. Necker’s was not broken into. @Local4NewsWHBF pic.twitter.com/uFBJthFtD9— Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) June 1, 2020 #BREAKING Davenport asks residents to take shelter-in-place until further notice due to civil unrest. Multiple businesses were vandalized on Sunday night nearby NorthPark Mall and Elmore Avenue. @Local4NewsWHBF pic.twitter.com/cJkE5TKv4K— Palak Barmaiya (@PalakBarmaiya) June 1, 2020 Shots fired at the west Kimberly Walmart where protestors were trying to gather. Someone looked to be taken away in an ambulance. @Local4NewsWHBF pic.twitter.com/o0ToWtXjiU— Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) June 1, 2020 Police disperse crowd outside NorthPark Mall in Davenport https://t.co/zXYJlYDkSX— Local 4 WHBF (@Local4NewsWHBF) June 1, 2020 Scenes from the Nortwest Bank across from the Northpark Mall @Local4NewsWHBF pic.twitter.com/HnkbeoXJBp— Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) June 1, 2020 #BREAKING: Around 10:30 p.m., @KARLASOSATV noticed a #police presence in front of @HyVee, located at the 2200 block of W. Kimberly Road in #Davenport, #Iowa. When Karla spoke to the officer, he said he got there “on time” and would be staying there to “keep guard.”— Britni Moses Local 4 News (@BritniMoses) June 1, 2020 Something thrown through the window at the Burger King on Elmore. Protestors just left the Walmart parking lot. @Local4NewsWHBF pic.twitter.com/nppUUf5GdH— Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) June 1, 2020