Charges filed against Moline man involved in Friday gun incident

UPDATE: A 26-year-old man has been charged by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney in connection with a gun incident that happened Friday afternoon at the 16th Street and Avenue of the Cities intersection, Moline.

The man, identified as Joshua L. Clark, of Moline, has been charged with:

One count of aggravated discharged of a firearm, a Class 1 felony

One count of reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony

Clark is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $50,000 bond.

This case remains under investigation by the Moline Police Department.

EARLIER UPDATE: No one was injured Friday afternoon after a gun incident in Moline.

On Friday at 4:01 p.m., the Moline Police Department received multiple 911 calls of a man with a gun near the 2400 block of 16th Street, east alley. There was a Moline Police officer in the area at the time the call came into the 911 dispatch center.

A second two-man squad car arrived moments later. A male subject armed with a handgun walked north and into the middle of the intersection at 16th Street and Avenue of the Cities.

The 26-year-old man shot the gun into the air and was seen holding it to his head. The police department immediately began evacuating businesses in the vicinity of the intersection for the safety of the public.

Additional law enforcement resources were requested from area agencies, including the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police.

Police shut traffic down and secured the intersection. Moline Police Department officers established dialogue with him and were able to de-escalate the situation. The man put the gun on the ground, where officers were able to secure the weapon and take him into custody without further incident.

The situation was resolved by 4:16 p.m., and there is no further danger to the public, Police Chief Darren Gault said later Friday. Police did not name the suspect involved.

This case is still under investigation by the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401.