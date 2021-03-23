Charitable trust helps Scott County girls learn through Girl Scouts

A local charitable trust is helping Scott County girls join leadership programs by eliminating financial barriers.

The Marie H. Bechtel Charitable Trust donated $25,000 to give more than 1,300 girls the opportunity to develop leadership and life skills as Girl Scouts, a news release says.

“It’s been a tough year, and girls need the community and connection Girl Scouts provides more than ever,” says Diane Nelson, CEO of Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois. “Support from the Bechtel Charitable Trust will give important leadership opportunities to Scott County girls, opportunities that will prepare them to thrive in today’s world.

“Girls will get to explore new interests by earning badges and participating in virtual programs,” she said. “They’ll be supported by positive adult mentors. And they’ll make friends to last a lifetime.”

Throughout the COVID-19 Crisis, Girl Scouts have stayed connected and stepped up to help their communities. Despite challenges, troops came together over zoom to continue earning badges and find new ways to continue to give back, like making cards for veterans in assisted living facilities, donating cookies to essential workers, and making masks for their friends and families.

Girls in grades K-12 can become members at any time. For more information, visit www.girlscouts.org.