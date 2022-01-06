Chase begins in Davenport, ends in Rock Island

A police chase that began in Iowa crossed the Centennial Bridge and ended with a crash near the old Rock Island County Courthouse just before midnight on Wednesday night.

The pick-up being chased collided with a Davenport Police squad car at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 15th Street.

Our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, saw two people in custody.

It is not known if any other people were involved or if anyone was injured, but an ambulance was at the scene.

