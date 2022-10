A chase through Davenport came to an end near the base of the Arsenal Bridge early Thursday morning.

This was around 1:30 a.m. by the intersection of 2nd Street and Leclaire.

Officers with Davenport Police and the Iowa State Patrol were on scene.

Our news crew saw one car with significant damage near a light pole.

There is no word on injuries or arrests.

When we have more on this incident we will bring it to you on air and online.