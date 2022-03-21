Cinemark’s Oscar Movie Week is a week-long celebration honoring the Best Picture nominees as well as the Live Action Short Film nominees. Participating theatres will be playing Best Picture nominees today, March 21 through March 27, and Best Short Film nominees will play March 25 through March 27.
See the Best Picture nominees with a festival pass for only $35 (including Oscar shorts), plus enjoy a pass-holder exclusive deal—50% off any size popcorn! Or get individual movie tickets. Cinemark Davenport 18 IMAX Theater is located at 3601 E. 53rd Street, Davenport.
The Best Picture nominees are:
BELFAST
Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers
CODA
Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers
DON’T LOOK UP
Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers
DRIVE MY CAR
Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer
DUNE
Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers
KING RICHARD
Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers
LICORICE PIZZA
Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers
NIGHTMARE ALLEY
Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers
THE POWER OF THE DOG
Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers
WEST SIDE STORY
Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers
The 94th Academy Awards will be broadcast starting Sunday, March 27, at 7 p.m. on ABC-TV. The ceremony will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.
Visit https://www.cinemark.com/…/ia…/davenport-53rd-18-imax for info. For more on the Oscar nominees, visit QCFilmblog.com.