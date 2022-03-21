Cinemark’s Oscar Movie Week is a week-long celebration honoring the Best Picture nominees as well as the Live Action Short Film nominees. Participating theatres will be playing Best Picture nominees today, March 21 through March 27, and Best Short Film nominees will play March 25 through March 27.

See the Best Picture nominees with a festival pass for only $35 (including Oscar shorts), plus enjoy a pass-holder exclusive deal—50% off any size popcorn! Or get individual movie tickets. Cinemark Davenport 18 IMAX Theater is located at 3601 E. 53rd Street, Davenport.

The Best Picture nominees are:

BELFAST

Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers

CODA

Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers

DON’T LOOK UP

Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers

DRIVE MY CAR

Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer

DUNE

Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers

KING RICHARD

Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers

LICORICE PIZZA

Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers

NIGHTMARE ALLEY

Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers

THE POWER OF THE DOG

Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers

WEST SIDE STORY

Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

The 94th Academy Awards will be broadcast starting Sunday, March 27, at 7 p.m. on ABC-TV. The ceremony will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

Visit https://www.cinemark.com/…/ia…/davenport-53rd-18-imax for info. For more on the Oscar nominees, visit QCFilmblog.com.