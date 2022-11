Kick off the holiday shopping season at the Downtown Muscatine Holiday Open House this Sunday, Nov. 13th from noon to 4 p.m.

You can enjoy in-store specials, refreshments, entertainment and more from the participating businesses — everything from Boonies on the Avenue and Contrary Brewing to Waffle & Pancake House and Warrior Blend Oatmeal.

For a complete list of the participating businesses and specials, visit the Facebook event page.