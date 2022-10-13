October is not only time for haunted houses and Halloween, it’s the month for the Quad Cities to celebrate its German heritage.

One new event in a newly-created space is coming to downtown Davenport this Friday night, Oct. 14. German Fest will be held from 6 – 10 p.m. on Friday in Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square), 119 E. 3rd St. The event is co-produced by the German American Heritage Center (GAHC) and Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP).

Kaiserslautern Square is on East 3rd Street, Davenport, across from the Adler Theatre.

The free event will feature a variety of traditional Octoberfest activities including music, food and beer. Performing at the event will be the Dirndolls, a seven-piece Alpine folk band from Chicago made up of people of marginalized genders.

“We’re excited to host a new event for the QC to enjoy. K-Square provides a perfect venue for an outdoor event in the heart of downtown Davenport,” said Jason Gilliliand, event director for DDP.

The Chicago-based Dirndolls will perform at German Fest.

With the strong history of German culture in the QC, it seemed the perfect opportunity to create a new event in K-Square, named for Davenport’s sister city Kaiserslautern, Germany, he said.

“The rich German traditions around food, drink and music are a wonderful way to celebrate culture and have fun in our community,” said Kelly Lao, executive director of the GAHC.

Go hog wild at RiverCenter

On Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, enjoy unlimited pork, beer and seasonal specialty drink samples at Hogtoberfest in downtown Davenport.

This event features local establishments competing for various awards. Guests will also be treated to a silent auction, beer pull, grub grab, live entertainment, giveaways, games, and more. It’s at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd Street, Davenport, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 20.

The funds raised at this event will benefit the programs and services that Friendly House provides to QC families. Admission is $40 per person in advance and $50 at the door. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

Honor German roots at historic Hauberg Estate

The second-annual Oktoberfest will be at the historic Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island, on Saturday, Oct. 22 from noon to 9 p.m.

Oktoberfest at Rock Island’s Hauberg Estate will be held Saturday, Oct. 22.

Kids’ activities will be offered starting at 12 p.m., and various games like keg bowling and pretzel toss offered throughout the day. Ceremonial keg tapping will be at 4 p.m., with live music by Die Musikmeisters from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Food, beer, and souvenir mugs will be available for purchase.

Wear your best Oktoberfest finery for a chance to be crowned King & Queen of Oktoberfest QC! Admission is free from noon to 4 p.m.; after 4 p.m. is ticketed entry. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free!

Presale tickets are available on Eventbrite until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 21st. This event is sponsored by Crawford Company and Cool Beanz Coffee House.

Get on tap with fall microbreweries

The Quad Cities’ microbreweries have a lot of fall beers on tap. The following descriptions are from Visit Quad Cities and the QC Ale Trail:

You’ll find Oktoberfest at Stompbox Brewing in Davenport for a new take on this Marzen-styled brew fermented lightning-fast with Lutra Kviek Yeast.

The Festbier at Blue Cat Brewing Co. in Rock Island is a Munich Helles with slightly more hop flavor and a golden color.

The Ryetoberfest at Twin Span Brewing in Bettendorf is a malty, yet crisp, Marzen with a punch of rye and notes of caramel, toast, and spicy earthy rye.

Great Revivalist Brew Lab in Geneseo has two fall brews on tap. Their Oktoberfest Märzen is packed full of Pilsner and Vienna malts, producing a malty German-style Amber Lager. The Pumpkin Eater is as dark as All Hollow’s Eve, sinfully light on the palate with nuances of pumpkin and fall flavors, laced with a delicate finish.

The Mawktoberfest Marzen at Midwest Ale Works in East Moline is a malty, bready, caramelly, and delicious German style amber.

The Oktoberfest at Five Cities Brewing in Bettendorf is a Marzen-style in the perfect dark amber shade to match your lederhosen.

The Sweet Potato Ale at Bent River Brewing Company in Moline is one of their most highly-anticipated seasonal beers. Sweet Potato Ale (not a pumpkin beer) is a medium-bodied wheat beer that captures the best flavors of fall.

Contrary Brewing has tapped their newest fall creation—Barry S. Pumpkins is a pumpkin-spiced white stout with coffee.

To participate in the Ale Trail, click HERE.