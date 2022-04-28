Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is opening its doors to the public on Tuesday, May 3, from 4 – 7 p.m. for “All Things IT at EICC,” an open house and reverse job fair event, at the Scott Community College Urban Campus, 101 W 3rd St., Davenport.

Students from the college’s Augmented and Virtual Reality, Web Development, Programming, Networking, and Cybersecurity programs will be present to demonstrate their skills and show-off their portfolios and projects. Anyone interested in pursuing an information technology program at EICC is invited to ask students questions, tour our state-of-the-art facilities and meet our knowledgeable instructors, according to a Thursday release.

Likewise, local employers and businesses are encouraged to stop by and see what vast talent is available. Employers can meet students, view their portfolios, pick up a resume or two and follow-up later with job interviews.

The EICC IT programs provide you with the analytical skills and technological expertise to excel as an IT professional in a variety of industries. Offered both on-campus and online, programs will prepare you to start a great career or transfer to a four-year college.

In addition, many of EICC’s IT programs qualify for the Iowa Last Dollar Scholarship. This grant, available to Iowa residents, is an excellent funding opportunity that covers the cost of tuition. The program works simply. You file for financial aid and the state covers the remaining balance beyond the aid for which you are eligible. Even if you receive no federal or state aid, the program will pay your entire tuition.

The ‘All Things IT at EICC’ open house and reverse job fair event is free of charge. Public, off-street parking and parking ramps are available throughout the college’s downtown campus location.