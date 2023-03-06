A little over a month since opening, the new $9.9-million Rock Island Public Library Watts-Midtown Branch and Two Rivers YMCA will have a free grand opening and open house on Saturday, March 11.

Both the library and Rock Island YMCA (which share the totally transformed building, formerly the Tri-City Jewish Center at 2715 30th Street) will offer tours, programming, and information about their respective services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The new facility opened in early February 2023.

The new combination Rock Island library and YMCA opened Feb. 8, 2023 (photos by Jonathan Turner).

To mark this very special occasion, the Rock Island Watts-Midtown Branch will offer refreshments, complimentary giveaways, and special activities during regular hours, according to a Monday release from the library.

From 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 11, kids can enjoy close-up magic and balloon animals by Rick Eugene, and face painting by Laura Anderson, of Clown Around. All ages can visit with the reading therapy dogs from the QC Canine Assistance Network (QC CAN) from 10 a.m. to noon, and drop in for live music by singer/songwriter Lewis Knudsen in the Community Room from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Extra library staff and Foundation volunteers will also be on hand to help guests check the status of their library card, offer quick tours of the new facility, provide information about new events and the Foundation’s volunteer group, and more. To allow library staff to help out at the event, the Library’s primary Downtown building and Southwest Branch will be closed on Saturday.

“We’ve been eagerly awaiting this day since the official kickoff of the capital campaign in June 2021,” library director Angela Campbell said in the release. “Watts-Midtown will join our Downtown and Southwest locations, online services, and Library2Go mobile outreach vehicle to provide the most comprehensive access to literacy and library services possible to our patrons.

“By adding this new location, we are bringing all Rock Islanders within three miles of a public library, fostering success within the community,” she said. “We’re excited to announce this branch expansion, and look forward to serving our current and new neighbors!”

The library has been operating on a “soft opening” basis since Feb. 8, adding services along the way. Located within the former Tri-City Jewish Center, the completely remodeled facility is one of only a handful of YMCA/library facility partnerships in North America.

The Rock Island YMCA and the Rock Island Public Library are sharing occupancy of the repurposed building to provide additional services to their existing operations.

For more information about hours and services at the Downtown Library, Southwest and Watts-Midtown branches, and Library2Go mobile outreach schedule, visit www.rockislandlibrary.org, call 309-732-READ, or follow library social media pages.

For more information about the Rock Island YMCA, visit the Two Rivers YMCA website HERE.