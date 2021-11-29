Check out Niabi Zoo online auction for great holiday gifts and to help bring new species to QC

An example of the African Painted Dogs that Niabi Zoo wants to acquire to protect as an endangered species.

The Niabi Zoo’s African Painted Dog campaign online auction starts today, November 29, with a wide variety of items to bid on.

“The selection of items to choose from is impressive,” Niabi Zoo director Lee Jackson said in a Monday release. “This auction has something for everyone. We have wonderful products from some of our incredibly generous local vendors, as well as trips, sports memorabilia, electronics, fun experiences, and tons of great animal themed baskets and gifts!”

You can sign up and view items at auctions.networkforgood.com/go/NiabiZoo. By signing up quickly, you have a much better chance to win your favorite item, Jackson said.

“All proceeds from the auction go directly to the African Painted Dog campaign. You can also make a donation on our website at www.niabizoo.com. Just go to the upper right corner of the page, and click donate,” he said.

“Zoo staff have been very busy over the last couple of months making plans for the arrival of this incredible species, but there is still much to do,” Jackson said. “We are counting on the continued generous support of this amazing community to help us bring these wonderful animals to the Quad Cities.”

The Painted Dogs of Africa (aka African Wild Dogs) are one of the African continent’s most endangered species due to loss of habitat, infectious disease from domestic dogs, snaring and other human persecution, the zoo release said. This species is facing extinction with only 5,000 Painted Dogs believed to be left in the wild. The addition of this exciting new species with its fascinating behaviors and unique social structure will make a tremendous addition to the Niabi Zoo family, Jackson said.

Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley is now closed for the regular admission season, but there are plenty of experiences happening at the zoo year-round. Visit www.NiabiZoo.com for more information. Niabi will be open for the 2022 regular admission season starting in April of 2022.