Check out the Quad Cities Rod & Custom Show before it hits the road

A popular auto show in the Quad Cities found a new home this weekend after 39 years.

On Friday, the Quad Cities Rod & Custom Show made its debut at the Bend XPO Center in East Moline.

Dozens of cars are on display there, including the Ghostbusters Ecto-1 car.

There are also contests and a Pit Crew Challenge for the first time this year.

Townsquare Media radio show host Greg Dwyer says it’s an event the whole family can enjoy.

“There’s a lot of different cars. Each one reflects the personality of the guy who owns it or who built it, and what they want to do is, they want to bring another generation of ‘car lover’ into the fold, so you’ll see a lot of kids out here,” said Dwyer. “Unlike a lot of shows, kids can really get up-close and personal with these cars, and it builds an excitement and anticipation for them.”

The Rod & Custom Show continues 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $8 for adults, and kids younger than 13 get in free, as well as all active duty military and veterans.