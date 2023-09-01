September is Library Card Sign-up Month, and Davenport Public Library is celebrating — sign up for a new library card, or come in to replace your old one, and receive a free gift.
In addition, current and new cardholders have the opportunity to visit 16 local businesses that are offering special perks the entire month of September! To participate, stop by any Davenport Public Library location to pick up a punch card.
With punch card and Davenport Public Library card in hand, cardholders are encouraged to visit the following Davenport locations to receive special incentives:
- Abernathy’s: 15% off your purchase
- Allied: 10% off your purchase
- Armored Gardens: BOGO Classic Burgers
- Barrel House: 10% off your purchase
- Blue Spruce: free cookie with the purchase of a sandwich
- Capriotti’s: free chip and fountain drink combo with the purchase of a small, 8″ sub or larger
- Lagomarcino’s: 50¢ off a double dip hot fudge sundae
- Nothing Bundt Cakes: BOGO Bundtlets
- Petersen’s Wild Bird Shop: Free Finch Feeder
- The Pour House: Signature Drink
- Ragged Records: 10% off your purchase
- Raygun: 15% off your purchase
- Theo & Co: 10% off your purchase
- Trash Can Annie: 20% off tags with a shoe hole punch
- Wide River Winery: 10% off your purchase
The fun does not end there — Lopiez Pizza chose Davenport Public Library as their “artist of the month”!
All pizza lovers are encouraged to purchase “The Book Club” pizza (ham, bacon, tomatoes and arugula), and 10% of the proceeds will go to the Friends of the Davenport Public Library in order to support programs and materials.