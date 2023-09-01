September is Library Card Sign-up Month, and Davenport Public Library is celebrating — sign up for a new library card, or come in to replace your old one, and receive a free gift.

In addition, current and new cardholders have the opportunity to visit 16 local businesses that are offering special perks the entire month of September! To participate, stop by any Davenport Public Library location to pick up a punch card.

With punch card and Davenport Public Library card in hand, cardholders are encouraged to visit the following Davenport locations to receive special incentives:

Abernathy’s: 15% off your purchase

15% off your purchase Allied: 10% off your purchase

10% off your purchase Armored Gardens: BOGO Classic Burgers

BOGO Classic Burgers Barrel House : 10% off your purchase

: 10% off your purchase Blue Spruce : free cookie with the purchase of a sandwich

: free cookie with the purchase of a sandwich Capriotti’s : free chip and fountain drink combo with the purchase of a small, 8″ sub or larger

: free chip and fountain drink combo with the purchase of a small, 8″ sub or larger Lagomarcino’s : 50¢ off a double dip hot fudge sundae

: 50¢ off a double dip hot fudge sundae Nothing Bundt Cakes : BOGO Bundtlets

: BOGO Bundtlets Petersen’s Wild Bird Shop : Free Finch Feeder

: Free Finch Feeder The Pour House: Signature Drink

Signature Drink Ragged Records : 10% off your purchase

: 10% off your purchase Raygun: 15% off your purchase

15% off your purchase Theo & Co: 10% off your purchase

10% off your purchase Trash Can Annie: 20% off tags with a shoe hole punch

20% off tags with a shoe hole punch Wide River Winery: 10% off your purchase

The fun does not end there — Lopiez Pizza chose Davenport Public Library as their “artist of the month”!

Lopiez Pizza has picked the Davenport library as their artist of the month for September.

All pizza lovers are encouraged to purchase “The Book Club” pizza (ham, bacon, tomatoes and arugula), and 10% of the proceeds will go to the Friends of the Davenport Public Library in order to support programs and materials.