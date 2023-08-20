Cheer on the Quad City Rollers as they battle CoMo for some hard-hitting roller derby and help a great cause!

The Rollers kick off the second half of the roller derby season August 26 at the Eldridge Community Center and Skate Park and bring donations like blankets, bedding, towels and small kitchen items for The Clothing Center at Minnie’s Maison! Proceeds from Chuck-a-Wheel and a portion of the ticket sales will benefit The Clothing Center.

Watch your local Quad City Rollers take on CoMo Roller Derby and see if they can bring home another win! The Rollers traveled to Columbia, Missouri back in May and defeated CoMo 174 to 97!!

Quad City Rollers vs. CoMo Roller Derby August 26 (Quad City Rollers)

Check out all the fun Saturday, August 26 at the Eldridge Community Center and Skate Park, located at 400 S. 16th Ave., Eldridge. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., and the bout starts at 6:00 p.m. For tickets or more information, click here.

