Cheers to beers: It’s QC Craft Beer Week!

QC Craft Beer Week will be Monday-Saturday, just in time for the second anniversary of the QC Ale Trail.

Throughout the past two years, hundreds of craft beer lovers from 17 different states have blazed the QC Ale Trail., an invitation for beer lovers to enjoy a self-guided tour of the local craft breweries across the Quad Cities region, a news release says.

The Quad Cities craft beer community continues to grow with three new breweries opening last year and Nerdspeak Brewery opening soon.

“Craft Beer, our breweries, and the QC Ale Trail are important to how we activate the regional destination,” said Dave Herrell, president and CEO, Visit Quad Cities. “It is proven that communities that have a strong local craft industry and scene are more successful in the tourism, economic development, and placemaking space. We need to continue to develop and focus on this strategy as we position the QC for people attraction and retention.”

Each day during QC Craft Beer Week highlights breweries in different parts of the Quad Cities regional destination to visit and support. All locations are still offering to-go options as well.

Monday, May 10 – Rock Island

Bent River Brewery

Radicle Effect

Wake Brewing

Tuesday, May 11 – East Moline/Geneseo

Midwest Ale Works

Geneseo Brewing Co.

Great Revivalist Brew Lab

Wednesday, May 12 – Davenport/Muscatine

Front Street Brewery

Stompbox Brewing

Contrary Brewing Co.

Thursday, May 13 – Bettendorf/LeClaire

Crawford Brew Works

Five Cities Brewing

Nerdspeak Brewery – Offering a sneak peek of their new location from 4-7 p.m.

Twin Span Brewing

Adventurous Brewing

Green Tree Brewery

Friday, May 14 – Moline

Bent River Brew Pub

Galena Brewing Co. Ale House

Rebellion Brew Haus

Saturday, May 15 – QC Tap Takeover at Five Cities Brewing

To close out QC Craft Beer Week, there will be a QC Tap Takeover happening on Saturday at Five Cities Brewing. Starting at 11 a.m., it will be all QC craft beer on tap from local breweries. Also, $1 from every pint sold will be donated to the River Bend Foodbank. Lopiez Pizza will be there from noon-4 p.m. and Central Standard has discounted apps until 5 p.m.

For more information about QC Craft Beer Week, visit qcaletrail.com or craftqc.com. You can also follow the Facebook event to get updates about specials, tappings, or events from each brewery on their designated day.

QC Beer Week began in 2011 by the local home brewing club, MUGZ. It was created to highlight the great places in the Quad Cities that celebrated craft beer, with different tapping events at bars and breweries. As the local brewing landscape changed so has the event itself to focus on Quad Cities crafted brews.

Participants can check in at participating breweries using a QC Ale Trail mobile or paper passport to earn the commemorative QC Ale Trail items. Visit four breweries to earn an engraved bottle opener; visit all the breweries to earn a commemorative QC Ale Trail pint glass. Go to qcaletrail.com to register and visit the online store for QC Ale Trail merchandise. Join the conversation with fellow Trailblazers in our Facebook group as well.