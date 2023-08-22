A man from Davenport recently celebrated a very unique milestone.

In what may seem like a ‘pie in the sky’ goal, Jason Halkias is determined to visit as many Pizza Ranch locations as possible. Halkias visited his 100th Pizza Ranch in Orange City, Iowa, a few days ago and got the royal treatment. Employees and Pizza Ranch’s President welcomed Halkias and presented him with a plaque to commemorate his visit. He also received a ‘swag bag’ and a free lunch.

Halkias says he’s visited Pizza Ranch locations in seven different states, although it’s hard to choose a favorite stop. However, this 100th location was certainly unique, as Halkias got to tour the Pizza Ranch Support Center after his meal.