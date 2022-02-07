The City of Muscatine announced the closure of the Transfer Station for the remainder of Monday, due to a chemical spill.

Officials with the city reported that a reaction caused by the chemical spill on the tipping floor at the Muscatine Transfer Station created an unsafe condition for both the public and for employees at the facility on Monday, February 7. The tipping floor is the area where trash is dumped before being transferred to semi-trucks to be hauled to the Muscatine County Landfill.

Employees were evacuated prior to the arrival of emergency personnel from the Muscatine Fire Department, and the facility was immediately closed to the public as a safety precaution.

Investigation is being conducted into the cause of the spill. More details will be released once the investigation is complete. Pending cleanup and investigation, the station may reopen as early as Tuesday.