Chhabria Harris entered a plea deal in Rock Island County Court this morning and it was accepted by the court.

She was accused in the deaths of two men after driving drunk on the I-74 Bridge bike path on May 22, 2022. A third man was critically injured in the incident.

Harris pleaded guilty on November 8 to the amended first charge of aggravated DUI/Accident/Death. Other charges related to the incident were dropped as part of the plea deal. Another case against Harris, for an alleged assault while in jail, was also dismissed.

Judge Frank Fuhr sentenced Harris to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on the amended charge of aggravated DUI/Accident/Death. She must serve 85% of the sentence, or 17 years. After her prison term is completed, she must serve two years of supervised release. She will receive credit for time served at the Rock Island County Jail.

Judge Fuhr reminded Harris that she was waiving her right to trial by taking the plea and Harris said she understood. She has 30 days to file an appeal.

“Good luck,” Judge Fuhr said as Harris left the courtroom.

A fatal crash on the walkway

Moline Police were dispatched to the pedestrian walkway on the I-74 Bridge at about 1:56 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022. They found three victims who had been struck by a vehicle on the walkway.

Ethan Gonzales, 21 of Moline, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim, Anthony Castaneda, 18 of Moline, died on May 26 from his injuries. A third person, Charles Bowen, 22, was critically injured but survived, police said.

The suspect, Harris, was later located in East Moline, where she was observed getting out of a white Cadillac Escalade SUV that matched witnesses’ statements, officers said. Harris was taken to UnityPoint Hospital on suspicion of driving under the influence, then was released and taken into custody by Moline Police.

Formal charges were filed on Monday, May 23, 2022, in Rock Island County. Harris has remained on $2 million bond in Rock Island County Jail since her arrest.