Chicago artist explores the four seasons in large-scale paintings at Quad City Arts

From now through Jan. 28, 2022, Quad City Arts presents “Uncommon Ground,” paintings by Elaine Miller, at 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island.

The public is invited to attend the closing reception on Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., where the artist will be present, and refreshments will be served.

A painting by Elaine Miller of Chicago at Quad City Arts, Rock Island.

Elaine Miller of Chicago presents four large-scale paintings depicting the four seasons, along with smaller canvases. “This work is my life’s work. It is a homage to the magnificence of nature and a lament for its decimation,” the artist said in a release. “In these paintings I work to convey the many layers of reality through the elements of the landscape genre. Sometimes, the landscape is a record of the emotions and relationships of humanity, a witness to the big circle of seasons that continuously spins part our private triumphs and losses.

“Many times, the paintings are a documentation of the timeless mysteries of nature and its continuing downward spiral,” Miller said. “As we move together into uncertain prospects, it is the hope and purpose of my practice to work towards creative solutions to a regenerative and ethical future, a hope that sustains my work and life.”

The artist’s works can be viewed and purchased online at https://www.quadcityarts.com/rock-island-gallery.html.