A Chicago man has been arrested by Kewanee Police on firearm charges after two people were shot early this morning, according to a news release from the department.

On October 1st at about 3:30 a.m., Kewanee Police were dispatched to the 400 block of North Lakeview Avenue for reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest area. When they arrived, officers found several people who were part of a disturbance before the shooting. They also found a man lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the left chest area, the release said. The Kewanee Fire Department responded to the scene and took the man to OSF St. Luke Hospital. He was later flown to OSF St. Francis via Life Flight. Officers found a second victim who was shot in the right shoulder during the same incident. He was taken to OSF St. Luke Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Kewanee Police Department investigators and officers, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police began an investigation into the incident and the Illinois State Police conducted the crime scene investigation. They reviewed surveillance footage, took witness statements and collected evidence. The release said officers identified the suspect as Javon Porter, 36, of Chicago. Officers found Porter at a residence in Kewanee, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Porter was taken to the Henry County Jail on preliminary charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a class 3 felony, reckless discharge of a firearm, a class 4 felony, aggravated battery, a class 4 felony and two charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, a class X felony. The class X felony carries a possible sentence of 6 to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.