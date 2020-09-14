Chicago man arrested in Muscatine after police chase

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Keshawn D. Hill, 22, of Chicago, was arrested in Muscatine, Iowa after a police chase on September 13, 2020.

Keshawn D. Hill, 22, of Chicago, was arrested in Muscatine, Iowa after a police chase on September 13, 2020.

A Chicago man is in custody after running from sheriff’s deputies in Muscatine.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Muscatine County Sheriff’s Deputies tried to stop a vehicle that was going 87 mph in a 65 mph zone on US-61 near Taylor Avenue, just northwest of Muscatine.

The suspect failed to stop and the deputies pursued the vehicle towards Muscatine where stop sticks were placed on US-61 just south of Wal-Mart. The vehicle continued on US-61 despite a front tire becoming deflated.

Eventually, the tire fell off and the vehicle crashed into a ditch on US-61 between Bidwell and Tipton Road. The suspect, the lone occupant of the vehicle, ran into the nearby trees and brush but was arrested a short time later.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Oak Lawn, Illinois.

The suspect, Keshawn D. Hill, 22, of Chicago, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, interference, felony eluding and first degree theft.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss