Chicago man arrested in Muscatine after police chase

Keshawn D. Hill, 22, of Chicago, was arrested in Muscatine, Iowa after a police chase on September 13, 2020.

A Chicago man is in custody after running from sheriff’s deputies in Muscatine.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Muscatine County Sheriff’s Deputies tried to stop a vehicle that was going 87 mph in a 65 mph zone on US-61 near Taylor Avenue, just northwest of Muscatine.

The suspect failed to stop and the deputies pursued the vehicle towards Muscatine where stop sticks were placed on US-61 just south of Wal-Mart. The vehicle continued on US-61 despite a front tire becoming deflated.

Eventually, the tire fell off and the vehicle crashed into a ditch on US-61 between Bidwell and Tipton Road. The suspect, the lone occupant of the vehicle, ran into the nearby trees and brush but was arrested a short time later.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Oak Lawn, Illinois.

The suspect, Keshawn D. Hill, 22, of Chicago, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, interference, felony eluding and first degree theft.