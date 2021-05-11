Chicago man in custody for burglary incident at Bettendorf High School

A 22-year-old Chicago man was in custody Tuesday after being arrested on a warrant in connection with a burglary incident at Bettendorf High School in 2019.

Tyler Underwood faces a felony charge of second-degree burglary along with a misdemeanor charge of third-degree attempted burglary.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Jun 27, 2019, Underwood and co-defendants walked toward the locker room where they “knew valuables would be present,” an arrest affidavit says. They entered the locker room, but were scared off by a night-shift custodian for the district, and they left the building.

Video surveillance shows Underwood tried to get into a maintenance shed, which had several thousand dollars’ worth of equipment, through a window.

Underwood damaged the screen. Latent fingerprints were lifted from the glass, and matched the right palm of the defendant, the affidavit says.

An interview was conducted with Underwood’s brother and codefendant. “These actions were corroborated by the defendant’s brother,” the affidavit says.

Underwood, arrested Monday on a warrant by Iowa State Patrol, recently changed his name from Andrew Nathan Tatenbach, the affidavit says.

Scott County Court proceedings are scheduled for Underwood, held on $10,200 bond in Scott County Jail, on Thursday and May 21.