U. S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) have announced the U.S. Department of Transportation`s Federal Railroad Administration has selected 12 rail corridors in Illinois – including one from Chicago to the Quad Cities – to receive $500,000 each for expansions and renovations through the new Corridor Identification and Development (CID) Program, which was established under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a news release says.

State Sen. Mike Halpin, left, Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati and State Rep. Gregg Johnson at a press conference on passenger rail Feb. 27, 2023 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The money includes up to $500,000 for the Chicago to Quad Cities Service Extension Program. The proposed corridor would connect Chicago to Moline through Naperville and Wyanet, Ill. The proposed corridor would provide new service on an existing alignment, according to the U. S. Department of Transportation Federal Railroad Administration.

The corridor sponsor would enter Step 1 of the program to develop a scope, schedule, and cost estimate for preparing, completing or documenting its service development plan.

“Rail corridors serve as vital lifelines, weaving through the very heart of our state and connecting our residents with unparalleled convenience,” said Durbin. “This funding will put us on a path toward a better-connected Illinois, fostering economic growth, enhancing accessibility, and ensuring a brighter, more interconnected future for all Illinoisans.”

“Connecting Illinoisans by rail allows families to commute to work, visit loved ones and explore our great state with more ease and reliability,” said Duckworth. “Along with greater options for transportation, these federal resources authorized through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help provide good-paying, local jobs as Illinoisans plan for and eventually build out these corridor expansions.”

The following corridors will receive funding:

Peoria to Chicago Passenger Rail Service

Chicago to Quad Cities Service Extension Program

Chicago to Carbondale Corridor

Chicago to St. Louis Corridor

Hannibal Extension of Existing Chicago-Quincy Corridor

North Coast Hiawatha

Chicago to Grand Rapids Corridor

Wolverine Corridor

Daily Cardinal Service

Milwaukee to Chicago Hiawatha Service Expansion

Indianapolis – Chicago Corridor

Chicago to Port Huron Corridor

The purpose of the CID Program is to develop a comprehensive intercity passenger rail planning and development program that will help guide rail development throughout the country and create a pipeline of passenger projects ready for implementation.