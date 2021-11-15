Chicago to return to play Moline’s TaxSlayer Center in April 2022

Chicago — the longtime, legendary rock and roll band with horns — will return to Moline’s TaxSlayer Center in concert April 19, 2022.

Tickets (starting at $39.50) go on sale Friday, November 19th at 10 a.m. at the arena box office (1201 River Drive) and Tickemaster.com. Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era,” by former President Bill Clinton, Chicago is the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s Top 125 Artists Of All Time. And Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.

2021 marks the band’s 54th consecutive year of touring. Chicago recently received The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys, which celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording. A special award ceremony and tribute concert celebrating the honorees was held in 2020.

Chicago was inducted into the 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, after their first nomination. Chicago’s first album, Chicago Transit Authority (which fused pop, rock and jazz together), was inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame in 2014.

Original band members Robert Lamm and James Pankow have become inductees of the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017. These legendary songwriters wrote mega-hits such as, “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday In The Park,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day,” “Make Me Smile,” and many others.

The International Trombone Association presented its 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award to James Pankow. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes people who have distinguished themselves by their contributions to the trombone profession over a long career.

For more information, visit chicagotheband.com.