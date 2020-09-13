Chicago woman injured in rollover crash near Galena

A Chicago woman was injured in a single-car rollover accident Saturday near Galena.

The crash happened about 6 p.m. on U. S. Route 20 West, just west of Eagle Ridge Drive in rural Galena, Ill., according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

Shanese Long, 24, was driving a red 2008 Chrysler passenger car west when she failed to navigate the curve on wet pavement that caused her to lose control and go into the ditch on the north side of the roadway.

The car rolled over multiple times before it came to rest on the road.

Galena Ambulance Service transported Long to Midwest Medical Hospital, Galena. Long’s passenger, Aliyah Casas, 21, also of Chicago, was uninjured.

Long was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident/driving too fast for conditions. The crash remains under investigation.