Chicagoan admits selling heroin, meth in QC

A 29-year-old Chicago man who admitted to dealing heroin and methamphetamine in the Quad-Cities was being held Friday in Scott County Jail.

Chovontae Farmer was being held on felony charges, including conspiring to commit a felony, two counts of possession with intent to deliver, felon in possession of a firearm and failure to have a drug-tax stamp.

He was arrested after Bettendorf police served a search warrant shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday in Farmer’s hotel room at the Ramada by Wyndham, 3020 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf, an arrest affidavit says.

Farmer’s rental vehicle was a black 2019 Nissan Altima, with Pennsylvania registration. He had two cell phones.

Officers found about 63.8 grams of heroin packaged in numerous baggies for sales, along with two larger bags of heroin.

Officer also found about 77.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine, along with packaging and preparation equipment for both substances in the hotel room.

In Farmer’s laundry bag, officers found a Sig-Sauer 9 mm pistol reported stolen through the Portage, Ind., police department on Aug. 28, 2019.

Farmer is a convicted felon, with the most recent conviction for armed robbery in 2016. He is on parole through the state of Illinois.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Farmer admitted the drugs were his, said he sells heroin and crystal meth in the Quad-Cities and admitted “to conspiring with more than one person to commit those acts.”

His preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. Dec. 18 in Scott County Court.